Shooting leads to attempted murder charge

Feb. 23—A shots fired call reported on Sunday in Linda led to the arrest of two Olivehurst residents for their reported involvement in the incident.

According to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, a call was received just after noon on Sunday in the area of Rupert Avenue and Edgewater Circle in Linda for gunshots that were allegedly fired from one vehicle toward another occupied vehicle.

While the alleged victim's vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, none of the occupants were injured, Williams said.

After an investigation into the incident, two suspects were arrested on Sunday. One suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile male from Olivehurst who was booked into juvenile hall, Williams said. The other is William Grover, 18, of Olivehurst.

Grover was booked into Yuba County Jail on an attempted murder charge and his bail was set at $1 million. As of press time, he was still listed as being at the jail. Williams said the investigation is ongoing.