Shooting leads to disturbance at Lancaster hospital

A shooting in Lancaster led to a disturbance at a hospital Tuesday morning, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel were injured, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. when a dispute between families at the Antelope Valley courthouse escalated to a shooting near a gas station at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue M, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Those involved in the incident drove to Antelope Valley Medical Center where a large crowd formed.

Deputies responded to the hospital to provide security and investigate the shooting, and at one point, people in the group became unruly and started yelling at deputies, officials said.

“The yelling escalated to a physical assault on deputy personnel,” the Sheriff’s Department said without elaborating.

Deputy personnel and others involved in the assault suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital before being released.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting and how many were hurt in the subsequent fight, but authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

