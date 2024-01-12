Shooting leads to drug seizures, arrests

Jan. 11—The Odessa Police Department seized more than seven pounds of marijuana and other drugs Tuesday night while investigating a shooting at the Westwood Square Apartments on Pleasant Avenue.

According to authorities, officers received reports that multiple shots had been fired from an apartment and when they arrived they found a broken window and a mesh screen on the ground.

Pamela Melendez, 24, told officers her boyfriend, Isaac Besiril, had fired the shots and he was later arrested in the 2200 block of Catalina Drive with a gun and marijuana, according to OPD.

During a subsequent search of the apartment, officers found 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 21.7 grams of THC, 10.2 grams of ecstasy and MDMA pills, police said. They also learned one of the bullets fired traveled through a wall into a neighboring apartment.

The police also seized nine guns, including two that had been reported stolen and one that was missing its serial number, police said.

Besiril and Melendez were arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of theft of a firearm and tampering with identification numbers.

In addition, Beseril was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.

Besiril remained in the Ector County jail Thursday night on surety bonds totaling $82,000. Melendez also remained in custody, but jail records did not reflect any bond amounts.