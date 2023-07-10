Shooting leads to police standoff in South Shreveport

Just before 7 a.m. July 10, Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to Crooked Creek Circle on reports of a possible domestic dispute.

According to Shreveport Police, upon arrival officers discovered one shooting victim and a possible second victim.

The suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home and officers are working to get them in custody.

Over 32 police units are on scene at this moment and the scene is active.

This is a developing story.

