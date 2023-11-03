Shooting leads to woman's death Friday morning in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A woman died Friday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, South Bend Police announced in a news release.

At around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3, South Bend Police were called to the 3400 block of Curtiss Drive to investigate a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Those with information are encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting southbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police investigate shooting homicide in South Bend