Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating after a shooting left a man dead and another hospitalized in South Los Angeles Friday.

Los Angeles County deputies responded to reports of a person down on the 11900 block of Willowbrook Avenue at around 11:35 p.m.

Arriving deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No suspects were located at the time and the events leading up to the deadly shooting remain unclear.

Photos from the scene show a street cordoned off as officers searched the area for evidence. The victim’s identities were not released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

