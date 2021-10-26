Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting in the 4300 block of Farrow Avenue, Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in an email.

There, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Tomasic said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further information was immediately released about either victim.

One person of interest was detained after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the department’s major case unit or to contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or KCCrimestoppers.com.

