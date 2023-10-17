Shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured in Wilmington

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a deadly shooting Monday in Los Angeles’ harbor region that killed one man and sent another to the hospital, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the shooting in the 1000 block of East M Street, near Sanford Street, in Wilmington came in at around 5:15 p.m.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but authorities said a 50-year-old man and a second unidentified male were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took both victims to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Aerial footage of the scene captured by Sky5 showed a heavy presence of first responders, as well as a canopy, typically used when there is a death investigation, set up at the location.

The shooting suspect, described a Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall with black hair and wearing a white ski mask with a skeleton face on it, was last seen going east on M Street toward Watson Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.