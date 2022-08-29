Shooting leaves 1 dead outside apartment complex Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a 57-year-old man dead outside an apartment complex in Stockton.

Police responded to a call at around 4:15 a.m. about a report of a person shot in the 600 block of East Oak Street.

Officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Stockton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A motive or suspect information remains unknown.

“Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering cash reward of up to $10,000 that would lead to any arrest in regards to any of our recent homicides,” Officer Joseph Silva, a Stockton police spokesperson, said.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

Police said this is the 37th homicide of the year.

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding this case with the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

