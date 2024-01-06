Shooting leaves 1 dead in Port Hueneme Friday night

A man in his 20s was fatally shot in Port Hueneme late Friday night.

A man was fatally shot in Port Hueneme Friday night, marking Ventura County's second homicide during the first week of the new year.

Officers were already in the neighborhood on an unrelated call when they heard a shot around 11 p.m., said Chief Michael Federico of the Port Hueneme Police Department.

An officer was at the scene of the gunfire almost immediately, Federico said. The 2600 block of Yardarm Avenue, where the incident took place, is in a residential area on the east side of Victoria Avenue, south of West Hemlock Street.

The victim, described as a man in his 20s, was found in the front yard of a residence. The first officer on scene provided medical aid, Federico said.

"He did his damnedest to start life-saving measures on the victim," the chief said.

The man was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His name was not immediately released.

As of noon Saturday, no suspects were in custody and the investigation remained active.

Details surrounding the circumstances weren't yet clear, Federico said. There were no initial indications of a possible altercation, he said, and no early evidence the shooting was gang related.

Detectives were continuing to canvass and make calls Saturday.

Port Hueneme's last homicide was on July 9, when an 18-year-old Camarillo man was shot near the intersection of Anchor Avenue and Marina Village Street.

Friday's fatal shooting came less than a week after a man was killed in south Oxnard shortly after midnight on Monday, New Year's Day. Oxnard Police Department officials said Thursday they hadn't yet identified a suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Jose Juares.

Oxnard also saw a shooting early Friday, when a man was critically injured by gunfire shortly after 4:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of Reina Circle.

Anyone with information about Friday night's homicide in Port Hueneme is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port Hueneme police investigate fatal shooting Friday night