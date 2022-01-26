Shooting leaves 1 dead in Tacoma motel parking lot

Craig Sailor

A person was shot and killed late Tuesday afternoon in a Tacoma motel parking lot, according to Tacoma Police.

Police responded to a 911 call at 4:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street. Officers found an unresponsive male victim on the ground.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

No suspects in the shooting were in custody at the scene, Haddow said.

Detectives were beginning their investigation at the scene early Tuesday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

