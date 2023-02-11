Shooting leaves 1 dead in Virginia Beach; person of interest in custody

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday morning in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police responded to a shooting just after 8:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Mineola Drive, located off Indian River Road.

The shooting, a police spokesperson said in a Twitter post, involved one deceased victim.

A person of interest was in police custody by 9 a.m. No other suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting, and police said there is no threat to the community.

Additional information was not immediately available.

