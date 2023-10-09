Shooting leaves 1 man dead in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One man is dead after a shooting in North Austin. Police say they have arrested a person in connection to the crime.

Around 1 a.m. on October 7, the Austin Police Department says it got a report of a person being shot at the Tides on North Plaza Apartments located off Rundberg Lane east of I-35.

When officers arrived, officials say they found 26-year-old Cristian Melendez on the ground outside one of the buildings with multiple gunshot wounds.

Melendez was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say a witness told them that Melendez had been arguing with another man, identified as 23-year-old Edwin Diaz.

Diaz was tracked down and police say he later confessed to the shooting. He is being held at the Travis County Jail.