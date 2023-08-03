Shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured in St. Paul

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in St. Paul.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in Frogtown, near the North End, just before 11 p.m. in the 90 block of Manitoba Avenue. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Another man was reportedly grazed by a bullet and paramedics took him to Regions Hospital.

As of early Thursday, police said they were interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence. Investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The homicide was the 21st of the year in St. Paul. Police said they will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.

There were 22 homicides in St. Paul as of this date last year.

