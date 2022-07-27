Shooting leaves 1 person dead in northwest Charlotte, police say

One person has died after a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found a person with a “life-threatening” gunshot wound in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a news release. That’s near Brookshire Freeway and Interstate 85. Officers had responded to a domestic violence-related assault call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers conduct a homicide investigation after a person was fatally shot in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim not yet been released by CMPD. Police are not searching for “additional suspects,” according to the release.

There have been at least 67 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to The Charlotte Observer’s unofficial database.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a homicide detective. Information also can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story.