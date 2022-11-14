Shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized Sunday afternoon in Raytown: police

Raytown police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting at about 12:56 p.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of 55th Street, police spokeswoman Mallory Harrison said in a news release Sunday evening.

There, police found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No further information on the victim, their condition, or possible suspects was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).