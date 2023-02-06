Shooting leaves 18-year-old man dead, Lansing police say

LANSING — Lansing police said an 18-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening, and a male teen is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police said they believe the shootings were related.

"This is an active investigation and police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident" Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said in a press release. "It is believed this homicide is not a random act and there is no known threat to the public at this time."

According to the release, officers were dispatched to the area of Osband and Lenore streets about 7:20 p.m.after reports of a shooting. They found the 18-year-old in the vicinity with a gunshot wound.

The man was treated at the scene by fire department medics and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at the scene, police were informed about a second person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Beal Street. He also was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sgt. Sorg at 517-483-4653, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Sunday shooting in Lansing leaves one dead, one critical