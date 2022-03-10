Shooting leaves 2 dead, child injured as Georgia police search for ‘dangerous’ suspect

An “armed and dangerous” suspect is on the run after a triple shooting left two men dead and a child injured, according to Georgia authorities.

Juan Escalante-Alacron, 34, of Norcross, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that occurred at 5 a.m. Thursday, March 10, inside a home in Forsyth County, authorities said in a news release.

Deputies arrived at the home to find three people shot, including a child. Two men died at the scene, police said, and the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Escalante-Alacron is wanted on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. A “Be on the lookout” alert shared by police says he was last seen in the Alpharetta area wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a black bag.

Authorities warn anyone who sees the man to not approach. Anyone with information on Escalante-Alacron’s whereabouts is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087, or dial 911.

