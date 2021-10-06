Shooting leaves 3 hospitalized Tuesday in Kansas City; 2 victims in critical condition

Three people were shot Tuesday in Kansas City, police said. Two are in critical condition.

Just before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of East 50th Street and Prospect Avenue on a shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Shortly after, three shooting victims were dropped off at a hospital, police said.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition. The third was in stable condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.