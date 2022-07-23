Shooting leaves 5-year-old child seriously wounded in Sedalia, police say; 1 in custody

A child was shot and seriously injured Friday in Sedalia, authorities in Pettis County said.

At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Sedalia police were called to the area of 1601 West 9th Street where they were told a child had been shot, according to a department news release.

Before officers arrived, the child’s parents drove the victim to Bothwell Regional Health Center, police said. The child was then taken by helicopter to a Kansas City hospital.

Police interviewed a suspect at the emergency room. The suspect, a man from Sedalia, told police that he “unintentionally” fired the gun, shooting the child.

Authorities did not specify the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Police said they arrested him and requested he be charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.