Shooting leaves 7 shot, 3 listed in critical condition: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Northern Liberties section that left seven people wounded. The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Video Transcript

- Philadelphia police say seven people were shot tonight in Northern Liberties. This happened at 8 o'clock in the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue. Three of the victims are in critical condition. Police say they do have one suspect in custody.

