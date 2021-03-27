7 people shot in Fishtown section of Philadelphia; 4 in critical condition

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Fishtown section that left seven people wounded.

Video Transcript

- Philadelphia police say seven people were shot tonight in Northern Liberties. This happened at 8 o'clock in the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue. Three of the victims are in critical condition. Police say they do have one suspect in custody.

