Drive-by shooting leaves Evansville man injured Thursday night, police say

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man was shot and injured at his residence Thursday night in the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue, police said, but he is now in stable condition.

According to Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, police received a call from Herbert Avenue at approximately 8:29 p.m in reference to a victim who had been shot inside a residence.

According to an Evansville police media report released Friday morning, officers arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old Demario Holman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders transported Holman to an Evansville area hospital.

EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said he suffered "severe" injuries but was in a stable condition as of Friday morning.

"The victim was able to speak with investigators and said he was visiting the residence," Gray wrote in a news release. "He said he was sitting in a chair watching television when he was shot. The shots came from outside the residence and is believed to have come from a vehicle that was driving past."

Gray said there were several other people inside the residence at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured, and no one inside the home could identify the suspect or suspects.

In July, police implicated Holman and others in narcotics trafficking that is alleged to have occurred along the Franklin Street corridor, including at Lamasco Bar & Grill.

Detectives allegedly recovered more than a pound of cocaine that also tested positive for fentanyl from Holman's home and vehicle, as well as four handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, oxycodone pills, methamphetamine pills, and other drugs.

Prosecutors charged Holman with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, one count of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony. He pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 31, 2023.

"It is unknown at this time if the victim was the intended target," Gray wrote in the release. "But investigators do believe the house was specifically targeted."

The EPD says it is actively investigating the shooting, but that no arrests have been made.

According to a map of the EPD's Flock Safety camera system, two automatic license-plate-reading cameras are positioned near the scene of the shooting at the U.S. 41 and Riverside Drive intersection.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the EPD's Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

