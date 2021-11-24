Shooting leaves Fort Worth 19-year-old dead at east Fort Worth motel, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a motel in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

Detectives have not released any information on a motive for the fatal shooting.

The name of the 19-year-old also had not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of E Lancaster Ave. at the Central Motel.

Officers located the victim unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police said there were no suspects in custody at this time.

