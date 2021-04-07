Shooting leaves man dead; deputies looking for juvenile

Apr. 7—HENDERSON — A shooting on Monday left a man dead and Vance County sheriff's deputies looking for a male juvenile they consider both "a person of interest" in the case and someone who's armed and dangerous.

The incident happened in rural Vance County, in a small neighborhood on Cousins Lane off Fred Royster Road northwest of Henderson.

Deputies responding to a call found two women there along with the victim, 21-year-old Demonte Southerland.

Southerland was on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Sheriff Curtis Brame said he was later pronounced dead at Maria Parham Health.

Investigations have obtained a juvenile petition authorizing the arrest of the youth wanted in the case. But as of late Tuesday afternoon he remained at large.

The sheriff indicated that the state's "raise the age" law affected what information his office could release about the youth.

Since Dec. 1, 2019, the state has included 16- and 17-year-olds among those under the jurisdiction of North Carolina's juvenile courts. Before then, the cutoff limited juvenile jurisdiction to youth under age 16.