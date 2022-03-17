Shooting leaves man dead at Greenacres apartment complex; PBSO appeals for clues

GREENACRES — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Greenacres apartment complex late Tuesday.

Deputies did not immediately identify the man found dead at Waterway Village, a gated apartment complex on Jog Road near Cresthaven Boulevard. They found him dead on the 1000 block of Waterway Village Court with at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate, PBSO said. Investigators have not either disclosed a motive or said if they have identified people they want to question.

This is the second homicide in Palm Beach County this week and the 11th this year according to a Palm Beach Post online database. On Monday, a fight at a West Palm beach park ended with a 26-year-old Riviera Beach woman dead and another woman arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The county reported 109 homicides during 2021, according to the database. Two of them took place in Greenacres.

Investigators ask anyone who has information on this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

