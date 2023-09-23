Shooting leaves man seriously injured, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Douglass Avenue at 1:27 p.m.

A male victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to Regional One in critical condition, police say.

According to MPD, a woman has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

