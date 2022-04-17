Shooting leaves one dead, another facing homicide charges

Apr. 16—A Lebanon man was killed by gunfire on Wednesday afternoon.

The individual that police say is responsible was apprehended after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 that caused his car to flip.

Laquentin Raymond Hearn, 20, faces criminal homicide charges for his role in the deadly shooting that claimed Dominic Cellucci's life.

According to reports from Lebanon Police Department's public information officer, Lt. P.J. Hardy, LPD units responded to a residence on Wilson Avenue in reference to a shooting at approximately 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Cellucci with multiple gunshot wounds. Cellucci was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital but succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

"Witnesses on scene reported seeing one black male in a silver sedan leaving the area," Hardy said. "We captured a picture matching the description from a business near Wilson Avenue, and we put that out to the public."

Using the license-plate-reader camera system recently deployed in the city, Hardy said that they were able to find the vehicle and pull a tag number. With the tag number, they retrieved the vehicle registration that indicated Hearn as the owner. A be-on-the-lookout was issued for the vehicle, which was identified as a silver Toyota Camry.

An LPD officer spotted the vehicle in the area of South Maple Street.

"We had a unit en route," Hardy said. "He spotted a vehicle that looked like the one they were looking for, except that it had different rims, but the license plate was the same."

The investigation and pursuit revealed that Hearn had swapped out the rims on his vehicle.

Reports indicate that after the officer attempted to pull Hearn over, he fled, entering Interstate 40 at the South Hartmann Drive on-ramp. Hardy said a pursuit followed and that Hearn's vehicle obtained speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit (exit 221), the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle, before exiting and attempting to get away on foot. Hardy said that four other vehicles sustained damaged as a result of the wreck, but that no motorists were injured because of it.

Responding units were able to apprehend Hearn at approximately 6 p.m., after what Hardy described as a "short foot chase."

Hardy thanked units from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office and the Mt. Juliet Police Department that offered assistance in the chase and in Hearn's apprehension.

Hardy reported that statements made by Hearn indicated that he was involved in the shooting.

"He went on to say that he changed the hubcaps, that looked like custom rims," Hardy said.

During a search of the car's trunk, detectives reportedly found the black hubcaps that were on the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

"While he was cooperative with the investigation, and made several statements to affirm that he was the person who committed the crime, there are other things that he wasn't exactly forthright on," Hardy said. "At the end of the day, we are confident we have the right person."

Area schools were briefly placed in lockdown until it was confirmed by LPD personnel that the individual that they were locking for was no longer in the area.

A Facebook post on the LPD official page reported that lockdowns were officially lifted at 2:43 p.m.