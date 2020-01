A man died in a Liberty City street after a shooting, Miami police said Monday.

Miami police responded to 7000 NW 15th Ave. around 11:30 a.m. for the possible shooting of a man. That’s what they found, and Miami Fire Rescue declared the man dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged by police to call 305-603-6300.

This is developing story will be updated as more information is available.