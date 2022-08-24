Shooting leaves one dead, one injured, police say

Aug. 24—One man is dead, one man is in the hospital and Johnstown police are searching for three others involved in a daytime shooting Wednesday in the city's Cambria City section, authorities said.

Police said occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire at 3 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and Broad streets. One of the vehicles crashed into another vehicle on Broad Street, and the second vehicle wrecked at Dibert and Napoleon streets.

Police said the dead man is in his 20s, and another man is in critical condition at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Their names have not been released.

"We currently are looking for three people," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

"We believe that this was a targeted confrontation," he said. "We don't believe there is a danger to the community."