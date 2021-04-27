Shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Durham apartment complex near Frazier Lake

Ashad Hajela
·2 min read

A shooting at an apartment complex near Frazier Lake in southern Durham killed one person and injured two others Monday night.

Police officers responded to the shooting on Avon Lake Drive around 9:30 p.m. They found two men who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

A woman inside an apartment had also been shot and was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Police did not provide the names of those shot or provide a possible motive for the shootings.

A second separate shooting in the 500 block of Gray Avenue reported Monday night left two men with non-life-threatening injuries, WRAL reported.

This is at least the sixth homicide in Durham this month.

As of the week ending March 20, the most recent Durham homicide data available, there had been eight reported homicides in the city this year.

As of April 3, there had been 176 reported shooting incidents and a total of 59 people shot, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on Monday’s shooting to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The Durham Report

