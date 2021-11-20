Shooting leaves one man dead, two injured at Mall of Victor Valley

The Victorville Police Department is reporting a shooting around 8:45 p.m. Friday that killed one man and injured two others outside the Mall of Victor Valley.

Deputies are investigating a shooting outside the Mall of Victor Valley. One adult male was pronounced deceased. Another adult & juvenile were shot & have been transported for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing, no further info is available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/b2yUkTSCDz — Victorville PD (@VictorvillePD) November 20, 2021

The two wounded people were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.

