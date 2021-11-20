Shooting leaves one man dead, two injured at Mall of Victor Valley

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read

The Victorville Police Department is reporting a shooting around 8:45 p.m. Friday that killed one man and injured two others outside the Mall of Victor Valley.

The two wounded people were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.

The Daily Press has a reporter heading to the scene. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Shooting leaves one man dead, two injured at Mall of Victor Valley

