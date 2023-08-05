Shooting leaves one person dead on Marcia Drive on Columbus' Northeast Side
One person is dead after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on 2400 block of Marcia Drive.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 3:20 a.m., a police dispatcher confirmed. After police arrived at the scene, the victim died at 3:31 a.m.
The victim's age and gender remained unknown as of Saturday morning.
