Shooting leaves teenager dead in Houma, police are investigating

Houma Police Department is investigating the Monday afternoon shooting of a teenager.

According to Chief of Police Travis Theroit, the Houma Police Department is working on the homicide of a male teenager. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Payne St. at around 3:30 p.m.

Because the deceased is under the age of 18, very few details can be released, Theroit said.

"We are working a homicide," he said. "The investigation is in its infant stages at this point in time."

