Shooting leaves two children injured

Jul. 18—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Divison is investigating an incident that involved two children being shot over the weekend.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 7:41 p.m. Saturday to the 9000 block of N.C. 211, East near Lumberton in reference to a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old being shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The 9-year-old was treated for his injuries and released from a local medical center, according to the sheriff's office. The 13-year-old was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.