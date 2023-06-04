Shooting leaves woman dead, two others injured early Sunday in East St. Louis

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in East St. Louis, according to police Chief Kendall Perry.

Dotanisha Funches of East St. Louis was pronounced dead at 3:43 a.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia Heights, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Identities of the two other victims were not released and their conditions were not available, Perry said.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m.

“Officers responded to the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue,” the chief said. “At the scene we found three gunshot victims, one died.”

Police have not established a motive.

“We are in the early stages of a police investigation. We do not know what led to the shooting at this time,” Perry said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-825-6600 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

The shooting happened less than 48 hours after members of the community gathered at City Hall on Friday to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The local event included a vigil for victims of gun violence.