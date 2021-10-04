Shooting that left 1 dead under investigation in north Charlotte, police say

Jonathan Limehouse

Police are looking into a shooting in north Charlotte on Monday that led to one person being pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Vinton Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said on the department’s Twitter account.

CMPD has not released any more information about this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

