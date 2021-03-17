Shooting that left 1 man dead, at least 2 people injured under investigation by Sheriff's Office
Mar. 17—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a 36-year-old Lumberton man dead and at least two other people hospitalized.
Deputies responded about 9:21 p.m. to 2637 N.C. 72 W. in Lumberton to a report of two people shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Once on scene, deputies learned that a third person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Jason Brandon West, 36, of Lumberton, was found dead in the residence's yard, according to the Sheriff's Office. Jamison D. Locklear, 18, and a 17-year-old male, whose name has not been released, were taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.
Both individuals are expected to recover from their injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.