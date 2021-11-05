Shooting that left 1 woman injured prompted lockdown of Surprise elementary school

Shooting

A shooting that left one woman injured in Surprise Friday afternoon prompted the lockdown of Paradise Honors Elementary School.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Surprise Police Department responded to a call about a shooting near Paradise Lane and 158th Drive.

The school was locked down for about 30 minutes while police were on scene, according to police.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound. Officers provided emergency medical care, then a nearby fire team took her to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police did not give an update on the status of her condition.

"At this time, we believe the situation is contained to a single residence. We do not believe this was a random act of violence, nor do we believe there is any active threat to our community," Lieutenant Timothy Klarkowski said in an email statement.

Reach breaking news reporter MacKenzie Brower at mackenzie.brower@arizonarepublic.com or on Instagram @_photomac_.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting in Surprise leaves 1 woman injured; prompts school lockdown