Shooting at Lexington convenience store leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot at a convenience store on Winburn Drive Tuesday night.

Police found the victim when they were called to the shooting at the Winburn Mini Mart at 1116 Winburn Drive at 7:24 p.m.

A suspect was at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody, said Lt. Dillan Taylor of the Lexington Police Department.

He said the victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Taylor declined to comment further on the situation and said the investigation is ongoing.