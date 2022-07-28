Shooting in Lexington neighborhood leaves two men hurt

Officers are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Lexington Thursday morning.

The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Trent Boulevard. Police were called in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound, according Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound.

Not long after, police found another man with a gunshot wound a short distance away, according to Anderson. Both victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police don’t have any suspect information to release. Police also don’t believe the shooting is connected to a separate shooting that took place on Victoria Way Wednesday night, but they’re investigating that to confirm.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.