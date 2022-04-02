Shooting at Lexington strip club sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to the hospital Friday night after a shooting at a Lexington strip club, according to police.

A report of shots fired with an injured victim at Cheetah Lexington off East New Circle Road came in to police at 7:02 p.m., according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. Officers responding to the scene found a victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim had non-life-threatening injures, Truex said.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.