Shooting At LI Mall Puts Stores On Lockdown: Patch PM

Shooting At LI Mall Puts Stores On Lockdown

Police say two men got into an argument with a couple and fired three shots at them.

Long Island Police Searching For Infant Boy, Mother Missing Since April 1

Police say the mother may have taken her child to Virginia. Do you know where they are?

Doctor, Wife Help In Ukraine: 'Why Is The World Letting This Happen?'

A pediatrician and his wife went to Ukraine to help and came home with a message: "Do everything you can to stop this barbaric nightmare.

Bicyclist Killed In Long Island Hit-And-Run: Police

The cyclist was on the shoulder when a car struck him and hit him onto the roadway, where he was hit by a second car, police say.



Alleged Gang Member Arraigned On Attempted Murder Charges: DA

Officials say a weeks-long crime spree ended in a shootout with police.





