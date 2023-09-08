Shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis leaves 1 critically wounded

Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed from the stage of a Memphis arena after gunfire erupted during his concert, leaving one person critically wounded.

The shooting unfolded on the first floor of the FedExForum on Thursday night, about 30 minutes into the concert, according to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department. When officers arrived at the Downton venue around 10:23 p.m., they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

“I heard a pop,” concert-goer Clarissa Johnson told WREG. “I’m not sure what happened but I had a suite so I told all my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, we did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened.”

Video shared on social media captured the chaos and panic sparked by the gunfire. One clip shows the moment a man in a red sweatshirt is wheeled out of the stadium on a stretcher.

As of Friday morning, the shooter remained at large, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee told the Commercial Appeal, adding that it is unclear whether the gunman knew the victim or if they had any sort of relationship or knew each other. He said officers are also working to piece together what happened in the moments before the violence occurred. How a firearm was smuggled into the stadium is also under investigation.