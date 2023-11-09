Shooting at local apartment complex keeps police busy

Nov. 9—Huntsville Police Department responded to shots fired at the Vineyards Apartments, at 2615 El Toro Drive, at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Two men were arrested following investigation and pursuit.

Lt. Wade Roberts, HPD Public Information Officer, said a perimeter around the location was established and an investigation initiated.

"Through witness and victim statements, suspects in the shooting were identified along with the vehicle they were driving," Lt. Roberts reported. "Patrol officers located that vehicle and a pursuit ensued with the suspects. They were ultimately caught and arrested."

Landon Cano was charged with Evading with a Vehicle (F3), Tampering with Physical Evidence (SJF) and Theft of a Firearm (SJF). Roberto Aguilar was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence (SJF), and Theft of a Firearm (SJF).

"While it is believed that Cano and Aguilar were involved with the shooting, they have not been charged in connection to that offense, and that case is still under investigation," Lt. Roberts said. "They are merely persons of interests at this time."

This investigation is still active, but based on the information collected, HPD does not believe there is a continuing threat to the community.

Contact Brenda Poe at editor@itemonline.com