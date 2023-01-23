Shooting at Louisiana club leaves around 12 wounded, police say

A shooting at a Louisiana nightclub early Sunday left around a dozen people wounded, including several who remain hospitalized, officials said.

The gunfire erupted at the Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge around 1:30 a.m. local time, leaving two or three victims significantly wounded, police told the Daily News.

The remaining victims were treated for minor wounds and have since been released from medical care, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

No arrests have been made, and a motive has not been released.

“There was a party inside. Apparently there was some type of altercation,” Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. told The News. “We don’t know if it was something that occurred there or if it was a previous altercation between individuals.”

Some victims were hospitalized via emergency medical services and others arrived by personal vehicles, McKneely said. All of the victims are in stable condition.

Investigators are reviewing the club’s surveillance video to determine what caused the confrontation and whether there was more than one shooter.

“When the shooting occurred, people were running out of the establishment,” McKneely said. “We already had officers on scene that were working the parking lot. ... We were real-time there, able to offer medical assistance and secure the scene.”

The shooting was one of multiple instances of gun violence in the U.S. over the weekend. A shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California, after a Lunar New Year celebration late Saturday left 10 people dead and at least 10 others wounded, officials said.

