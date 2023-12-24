Shooting in Lower Algiers leaves man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lower Algiers on Saturday, Dec. 23.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 6400 block of Isadore Street around 4:13 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will conduct an autopsy.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Homicide Detective Ryan Aucoin at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

