Shooting on Main Street kills Poughkeepsie man, injures two others

Mike Randall, Poughkeepsie Journal
·1 min read

CITY OF POUGHKEEPSIE - One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at 386 Main St.

City police said the shooting was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, responding officers found a 27-year-old city man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he died of his injuries.

Police said a short time later, a 31-year-old city man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He is undergoing surgery and is expected to live, police said.

A short time after that, a 40-year-old city man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He, too, is expected to survive, police said.

Gangs: Violent cycle plagues city of Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie shooting: Gunfire injures two women, damages house and car

Fired principal: Court orders Poughkeepsie school district to reinstate Simpson

City police did not identify any of the victims or provide any further details about the shooting.

Police said there were multiple witnesses at the scene, but none of them were willing to give a statement about what they had seen.

Police said if there are any witnesses who do want to assist with their investigation, they should call 845-451-7577.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie man killed, two other injured in Main Street shooting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Georgia man gets four life sentences plus 110 years for raping, molesting Macon girl

    “Breathe deeply,” a Macon judge told a just-convicted child molester who lured a girl with promises of a Victoria’s Secret modeling contract. “This will probably be the last time you breathe free air.”

  • Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

    A Texas mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her two-year-old after an autopsy found the death was not from a self-inflicted wound.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • NYPD arrests woman for pepper spray attack in Manhattan

    Police arrested a woman from Florida for pepper-spraying a group of young Asian women in Manhattan last weekend.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • Palmetto man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, recording it before death

    Before a Palmetto man dragged the body of a missing Bradenton woman out of his home and into a drainage ditch, new charges allege that he sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious and while he video-recorded it.

  • One Of Four Convicted Of Burying Florida Couple Alive Resentenced To Life

    A Florida man once sentenced to die by execution will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole following a new re-sentencing trial. Alan Wade, 35, was one of four people convicted of brutally killing a vulnerable couple back in 2005, according to News 4 Jax. For his role in the crime, Wade was sentenced to death — but a landmark 2016 decision by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. State, found that a capital sentencing jury must vote unanimously, which had n

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Couple kidnapped while hiking in Colorado

    Authorities said a man took a husband and a wife at gunpoint and a witness alerted authorities until police located the suspect. The suspect is now in custody.

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.

  • More victims sought in Chino Hills kidnapping, torture case

    The Chino Hills Police Department is seeking any possible victims of 59-year-old Peter McGuire, who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torture after a woman told authorities she escaped his home where she was reportedly held against her will.

  • Family of Amazon worker shot and killed in Horn Lake retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

    Two weeks after a woman was shot to death at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, her family has retained nationally-prominent civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump, according to a press release from Crump’s office.

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Thieves steal nearly $1M worth of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups from Dearborn Truck Plant

    Dearborn police recover 13 stolen Raptor pickups, now damaged.

  • Missing Lafayette girl found in Nebraska, Colorado man arrested

    Nebraska State Patrol had been notified by Lafayette Police Department the girl was believed to be traveling through the state with an adult man.

  • Ex-Salem gym teacher facing indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 students

    A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of ten female students.