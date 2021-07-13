Shooting at mall in Baltimore, suspect killed

Storyful

Unrest and looting continued in Durban and elsewhere in South Africa on July 12-13, as President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and called for calm amid an increasing death toll.Video here shows the Watercrest Mall in Durban, which was ransacked by looters. Similar scenes were repeated elsewhere in KwaZulu-Natal province and Gauteng, as disturbances followed the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.Zuma is to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, amid corruption allegations.Officials in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng said at least 45 people had died in the violence, with several hundred arrests made. At least 10 people died in a stampede on Tuesday morning at a mall in Soweto, Johannesburg.The South African military has been called in to reinforce police.The drone footage here was taken by Classic Fusion Media, and shows people carrying boxes and bags out of the damaged mall, as rubbish and debris can be seen strewn about. Credit: Classic Fusion Media via Storyful