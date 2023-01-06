Shooting of man in Reading happened during street fight

Jan. 5—A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times during a fight involving a number of people on a southeast Reading street, police said Thursday.

Police responded to Cotton and Wunder streets for reports of a shooting and located the victim, who was transported to Reading Hospital.

Police said the victim's condition was believed to be stable.

Officers learned the fight started in the 400 block of South 11th Street. Further details were unavailable.

No description of the shooter or shooters was available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913. Crime Alert pays cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

According to dispatches, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone fall to the ground about 10:10 p.m.

Police found a male who had been shot in the neck, shoulder and abdomen.

He was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital.

Further information was not immediately available from police.